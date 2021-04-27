 

On Your Sidelines Episode 4: Glenwood Athletic Director Tim Fanning

On Your Sidelines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On the latest episode of On Your Sidelines, Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson sit down with Glenwood Athletic Director and Baseball Coach Tim Fanning. Fanning is a multiple time AISA State Champion on the diamond, and has coached hundreds of athletes over the years at Glenwood. In addition, Fanning has worked with the “More Than a Game” foundation for years, as well as written two books: “Serve to Lead” and Serve to Lead 2.”

Coach Fanning speaks about his upbringing in Columbus, as well as the people who have made a impact in his life. You’ll also hear about Fanning’s battle with colon cancer, and how that experience opened his eyes to a lot of things in his life. You definitely don’t want to miss this episode of On Your Sidelines.

The On Your Sidelines podcast is the official podcast of the News 3 Sports team, and is hosted by Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson. On Your Sidelines will introduce viewers to the backstories behind the athletes, coaches and media personalities that call Columbus home. The podcast airs live every other Tuesday at 3pm Eastern at wrbl.com. Replays can be found in the Podcast Play Zone.

Follow us on Social Media:

News 3 Sports: Facebook | Twitter
Rex Castillo: Facebook | Twitter
Jack Patterson: Facebook | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 82° 62°

Wednesday

86° / 61°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 9% 86° 61°

Thursday

86° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 86° 67°

Friday

81° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 81° 59°

Saturday

80° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 80° 59°

Sunday

84° / 64°
PM Showers
PM Showers 32% 84° 64°

Monday

84° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 84° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
81°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
79°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
76°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
74°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
68°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
66°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
6%
65°

65°

5 AM
Cloudy
6%
65°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
6%
64°

63°

7 AM
Cloudy
7%
63°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
8%
65°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
9%
67°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
4%
70°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
74°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories