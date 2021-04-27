On Your Sidelines Episode 4: Glenwood Athletic Director Tim Fanning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On the latest episode of On Your Sidelines, Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson sit down with Glenwood Athletic Director and Baseball Coach Tim Fanning. Fanning is a multiple time AISA State Champion on the diamond, and has coached hundreds of athletes over the years at Glenwood. In addition, Fanning has worked with the “More Than a Game” foundation for years, as well as written two books: “Serve to Lead” and Serve to Lead 2.”

Coach Fanning speaks about his upbringing in Columbus, as well as the people who have made a impact in his life. You’ll also hear about Fanning’s battle with colon cancer, and how that experience opened his eyes to a lot of things in his life. You definitely don’t want to miss this episode of On Your Sidelines.

The On Your Sidelines podcast is the official podcast of the News 3 Sports team, and is hosted by Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson. On Your Sidelines will introduce viewers to the backstories behind the athletes, coaches and media personalities that call Columbus home. The podcast airs live every other Tuesday at 3pm Eastern at wrbl.com. Replays can be found in the Podcast Play Zone.

Follow us on Social Media:

News 3 Sports: Facebook | Twitter

Rex Castillo: Facebook | Twitter

Jack Patterson: Facebook | Twitter