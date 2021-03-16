 

On Your Sidelines Episode 1: With pres. of Columbus River Dragons and Chatt-A-Hoots Scott Brand

On Your Sidelines
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In May 2019, Ignite Sports officially brought hockey back to Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley, unveiling the River Dragons. That’s when the Valley was introduced to Scott Brand, the teams’ President and General Manager. The Columbus sports scene change forever from that point forward.

In the debut edition of the On Your Sidelines podcast from News 3 Sports, Sports Director Rex Castillo and Sports Anchor Jack Patterson sit down with Brand to talk about all things River Dragons, including a behind the scenes look at the FPHL shutdown last year, his time at USA Hockey and the one time he left hockey to work in pro wrestling.

We’ll also talk about the process of bringing baseball back to the “Fountain City” with the Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots. You’ll hear Scott’s stories about getting access to Golden Park and the history behind the ballpark. You’ll also learn about Scott’s previous stops in the Midwest, bringing baseball back to several cities, being in charge of the referees across the country and what makes running the River Dragons and Chatt-A-Hoots so much fun.

I was so exhausted, but I was exhausted because I am happy exhausted. I haven’t even enjoyed the fact that we have a winning hockey team. It’s been a blast. It’s like when you’re a little kid, and you don’t get the keys to the candy store, but they say go build the candy store. You get to build whatever you want in the candy store.

Scott Brand on his job being fun

The On Your Sidelines podcast is the official podcast of the News 3 Sports team, and is hosted by Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson. On Your Sidelines will introduce viewers to the backstories behind the athletes, coaches and media personalities that call Columbus home. The podcast airs live every other Tuesday at 3pm Eastern at wrbl.com. Replays can be found in the Podcast Play Zone.

