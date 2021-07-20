On Your Sidelines Episode 10: Former Georgia Tech QB TaQuon Marshall

Episode #10 of On Your Sidelines is former Harris County and Georgia Tech Quarterback TaQuon Marshall. TaQuon joins Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson and discusses the record setting career he had playing for the Tigers and Yellow Jackets, as well as what he’s doing now to help the next generation of football players in the state of Georgia.

The On Your Sidelines podcast is the official podcast of the News 3 Sports team, and is hosted by Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson. On Your Sidelines will introduce viewers to the backstories behind the athletes, coaches and media personalities that call Columbus home. The podcast airs live every other Tuesday at 3pm Eastern at wrbl.com. Replays can be found in the Podcast Play Zone under the Video Center tab.

Follow us on Social Media:

News 3 Sports: Facebook | Twitter

Rex Castillo: Facebook | Twitter

Jack Patterson: Facebook | Twitter