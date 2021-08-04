On Your Sidelines Episode 11: National Champion & motivational speaker Jeff Whitaker

Columbus, Ga – On Episode #11 of On Your Sidelines is former Auburn Defensive Lineman and current motivational speaker Jeff Whitaker. Jeff talks about his time on The Plains and being part of the undefeated National Championship Auburn Tigers squad. His journey from a rough childhood in Macon, Georgia to playing in some of the biggest games in college football. While his playing days are done, Whitaker continues to reach out to young athletes and try to motivate, inspire and guide them in positive director.

