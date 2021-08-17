On Your Sidelines Episode 12: GPB’s Jon Nelson

Episode 12 of the On Your Sidelines podcast features one of the longtime voices of high school sports in the state of Georgia, Jon Nelson. Nelson is entering his 27th season of coverage with Georgia Public Broadcasting. From being a host on “Prep Sports +,” to play-by-play of numerous state championships, Nelson has been a soundtrack to some of Georgia’s biggest high school sports moments. Nelson also serves as the play-by-play voice of Atlanta United 2, Atlanta United’s USL Championship side. In this episode, we’ll delve into his career, the opportunity to work alongside the legendary Tommy Palmer, his relationship with the late Buddy Nobles and much more.

The On Your Sidelines podcast is the official podcast of the News 3 Sports team, and is hosted by Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson. On Your Sidelines will introduce viewers to the backstories behind the athletes, coaches and media personalities that call Columbus home. The podcast airs live every other Tuesday at 3pm Eastern at wrbl.com. Replays can be found under the Podcasts tab on wrbl.com. You can also listen to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and the iHeart Radio app.

Follow us on Social Media:

News 3 Sports: Facebook | Twitter

Rex Castillo: Facebook | Twitter

Jack Patterson: Facebook | Twitter