On Your Sidelines Episode 3: Columbus State Director of Golf Mark Immelman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On the latest episode of On Your Sidelines, Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson sit down with Columbus State Director of Golf and CBS Sports Golf Analyst Mark Immelman. Immelman was a part of multiple National Championships as a player on the CSU Golf team before taking over the reigns of the Cougars’ program in the early 2000s.

Rex and Jack talk with Mark about his career in golf, both as a player and a coach, being the older brother to 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman, and the many things that can be done to help grow the game of golf, locally and beyond. You’ll also hear Immelman’s inspiring journey from South Africa to Columbus, Ga.

The On Your Sidelines podcast is the official podcast of the News 3 Sports team, and is hosted by Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson. On Your Sidelines will introduce viewers to the backstories behind the athletes, coaches and media personalities that call Columbus home. The podcast airs live every other Tuesday at 3pm Eastern at wrbl.com. Replays can be found in the Podcast Play Zone.

