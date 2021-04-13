 

On Your Sidelines Episode 3: Columbus State Director of Golf Mark Immelman

On Your Sidelines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On the latest episode of On Your Sidelines, Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson sit down with Columbus State Director of Golf and CBS Sports Golf Analyst Mark Immelman. Immelman was a part of multiple National Championships as a player on the CSU Golf team before taking over the reigns of the Cougars’ program in the early 2000s.

Rex and Jack talk with Mark about his career in golf, both as a player and a coach, being the older brother to 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman, and the many things that can be done to help grow the game of golf, locally and beyond. You’ll also hear Immelman’s inspiring journey from South Africa to Columbus, Ga.

The On Your Sidelines podcast is the official podcast of the News 3 Sports team, and is hosted by Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson. On Your Sidelines will introduce viewers to the backstories behind the athletes, coaches and media personalities that call Columbus home. The podcast airs live every other Tuesday at 3pm Eastern at wrbl.com. Replays can be found in the Podcast Play Zone.

Follow us on Social Media:

News 3 Sports: Facebook | Twitter
Rex Castillo: Facebook | Twitter
Jack Patterson: Facebook | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

86° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 86° 58°

Wednesday

84° / 63°
PM Showers
PM Showers 34% 84° 63°

Thursday

72° / 50°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 78% 72° 50°

Friday

70° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 17% 70° 52°

Saturday

70° / 52°
Showers
Showers 49% 70° 52°

Sunday

74° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 74° 50°

Monday

73° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 73° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

68°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
64°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

61°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
61°

60°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
59°

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
60°

64°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

69°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
78°

81°

1 PM
Cloudy
6%
81°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
82°

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
17%
82°

80°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

78°

5 PM
Few Showers
34%
78°

76°

6 PM
Few Showers
31%
76°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories