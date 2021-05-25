On Your Sidelines Episode 6: Mason Espinosa of the Columbus Lions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After not playing in 2020, the Columbus Lions are back for the 2021 National Arena League season, including their starting Quarterback, Mason Espinosa. Espinosa has had two stints with the Lions, with both teams finishing as runners up in the NAL. On this episode of On Your Sidelines, Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson chronicle Espinosa’s journey from Nashville to Ohio and eventually to Columbus. They also talk about his other stops in his career, including being a part of the final ArenaBowl champions and how that is connected to the Lions’ 2021 season opener.

The On Your Sidelines podcast is the official podcast of the News 3 Sports team, and is hosted by Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson. On Your Sidelines will introduce viewers to the backstories behind the athletes, coaches and media personalities that call Columbus home. The podcast airs live every other Tuesday at 3pm Eastern at wrbl.com. Replays can be found in the Podcast Play Zone.

