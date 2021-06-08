On Your Sidelines Episode 7: SportsVisions’ DJ Jones

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – DJ Jones is Columbus, born and raised. On the latest episode of On Your Sidelines, Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson go in-depth on DJ’s journey from growing up in Vista Estates to a National Championship at UGA and to the NFL and eventually back to Columbus to start SportsVisions. They also talk about DJ’s long career in broadcasting, including a stint as the Sports Director here at WRBL News 3.

The On Your Sidelines podcast is the official podcast of the News 3 Sports team, and is hosted by Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson. On Your Sidelines will introduce viewers to the backstories behind the athletes, coaches and media personalities that call Columbus home. The podcast airs live every other Tuesday at 3pm Eastern at wrbl.com. Replays can be found in the Podcast Play Zone.

