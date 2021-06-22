On Your Sidelines Episode 8: Pacelli’s Corry Black

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One percent better, everyday.

That is the mantra of Pacelli Athletic Director and Boys Basketball Head Coach Corry Black. Coach Black has been ingrained into the basketball scene in the Southeast for decades, from his playing days growing up in Tifton, GA, all the way to his current positions with Pacelli and his own company, CBHoops. In this edition of On Your Sidelines, Rex and Jack talk with Coach Black about turnaround he’s created on and off the court at Pacelli, as well as journey to that position, including working under legendary Columbus State basketball coach Herbert Greene, and much more.

The On Your Sidelines podcast is the official podcast of the News 3 Sports team, and is hosted by Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson. On Your Sidelines will introduce viewers to the backstories behind the athletes, coaches and media personalities that call Columbus home. The podcast airs live every other Tuesday at 3pm Eastern at wrbl.com. Replays can be found in the Podcast Play Zone.

Follow us on Social Media:

News 3 Sports: Facebook | Twitter

Rex Castillo: Facebook | Twitter

Jack Patterson: Facebook | Twitter