On Your Sidelines Episode 9: Auburn Baseball’s Ryan Bliss

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – For Episode 9 of the On Your Sidelines podcast, our guest was #9 of the Auburn Tigers, Ryan Bliss. Bliss is a graduate of Troup County High School in LaGrange, where he was a top 20 prospect in the state of Georgia in the class of 2018. Bliss then went on to start every game his Freshman season, helping Auburn to their first appearance in the College World Series in 22 years. Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson catch up with Bliss, chronicling his journey from Troup County to the SEC and beyond.

The On Your Sidelines podcast is the official podcast of the News 3 Sports team, and is hosted by Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson. On Your Sidelines will introduce viewers to the backstories behind the athletes, coaches and media personalities that call Columbus home. The podcast airs live every other Tuesday at 3pm Eastern at wrbl.com. Replays can be found in the Podcast Play Zone under the Video Center tab.

