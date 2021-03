COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - In May 2019, Ignite Sports officially brought hockey back to Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley, unveiling the River Dragons. That's when the Valley was introduced to Scott Brand, the teams' President and General Manager. The Columbus sports scene change forever from that point forward.

In the debut edition of the On Your Sidelines podcast from News 3 Sports, Sports Director Rex Castillo and Sports Anchor Jack Patterson sit down with Brand to talk about all things River Dragons, including a behind the scenes look at the FPHL shutdown last year, his time at USA Hockey and the one time he left hockey to work in pro wrestling.