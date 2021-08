LIVE at 3pm EST Ep. 13: Amber English 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Senator Raphael Warnock made his way to Columbus to speak with individuals who are receiving the Child Tax Credit.

Eight individuals met with Senator Warnock this morning to tell him how helpful the Child Tax Credit has been. The credit is part of the American Rescue Plan. According to Senator Warnock, the tax credit will help 45,000 children in the Columbus area and will help 2.2 million children overall and cut poverty by 46 percent.