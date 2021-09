YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- If you've driven along Interstate 83 in York County lately, chances are you've seen a giant billboard that features President Joe Biden in a military outfit along with the phrase "Making the Taliban Great Again."

The billboard is operated by advertising company Trone Outdoor Advertising, which provides billboard advertising in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware. The company is responsible for operating and organizing advertisements, but it is not responsible for what is included in the advertisements that are displayed.