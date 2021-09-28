Ep. 15: 247 Sports’ Josh Pate

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – Episode 15 of the On Your Sidelines podcast features a native of the Chattahoochee Valley, Josh Pate. Pate hosts “The Late Kick” on 247 Sports, and has rapidly become a fan favorite amongst College Football fans.

In this episode, we delve into how he got his start in the media business, how the “The Late Kick” was born here in Columbus, and how the advent of live streaming platforms have allowed him to build a nationwide following. It’s a great conversation that you don’t want to miss!

