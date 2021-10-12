Ep. 16: Coach Charles Flowers

(WRBL) — Episode 16 of On Your Sidelines features legendary head coach Charles Flowers.

Flowers coached at West Point, Shaw, Dougherty and Troup in his career, as well as serving as the district-wide Athletic Director for Muscogee County. In this episode, Rex and Jack talk with Coach Flowers about his coaching philosophy, his time building Shaw into a football and baseball powerhouse, and how he is still making an impact in our community to this day.

The On Your Sidelines podcast is the official podcast of the News 3 Sports team, and is hosted by Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson. On Your Sidelines will introduce viewers to the backstories behind the athletes, coaches and media personalities that call Columbus home. The podcast airs live every other Tuesday at 3pm Eastern at wrbl.com. Replays can be found under the Podcasts tab on wrbl.com. You can also listen to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and the iHeart Radio app.

