Ep. 17: Andrew Caraway

(WRBL) — Episode 17 of the On Your Sidelines podcast features the Director of College Recruiting for Callaway High School, Andrew Caraway.

Caraway was a former player for the Cavaliers, and eventually became the play-by-play voice for Callaway. We go in-depth about his connection with Head Coach Pete Wiggins, the emergence of the Cavaliers as a powerhouse in the state Georgia, and the 2020 2A state championship season. We’ll also talk about the current state of collegiate recruiting and how student athletes can put themselves in the best position to land a scholarship.

The On Your Sidelines podcast is the official podcast of the News 3 Sports team, and is hosted by Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson. On Your Sidelines will introduce viewers to the backstories behind the athletes, coaches and media personalities that call Columbus home. The podcast airs live every other Tuesday at 3pm Eastern at wrbl.com. Replays can be found under the Podcasts tab on wrbl.com. You can also listen to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and the iHeart Radio app.

