Ep. 18: Kevin Eckleberry

(WRBL) — Episode 18 of the On Your Sidelines podcast features the Editor of Sideline Pass, Kevin Eckleberry. Eckleberry has been a mainstay in the LaGrange sports scene for nearly 20 years. In this episode, Kevin details some of the biggest moments he’s covered, as well as what keeps him motivated on this beat. We’ll also go into his fandom for the Atlanta Braves, who just won the World Series after 26 years.

The On Your Sidelines podcast is the official podcast of the News 3 Sports team, and is hosted by Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson. On Your Sidelines will introduce viewers to the backstories behind the athletes, coaches and media personalities that call Columbus home. The podcast airs live every other Tuesday at 3pm Eastern at wrbl.com. Replays can be found under the Podcasts tab on wrbl.com. You can also listen to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and the iHeart Radio app.

