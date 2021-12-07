Ep. 20: Kyle Sandy

LIVE AT 3 P.M. EST. (WRBL) — Episode 20 of the On Your Sidelines podcast features Kyle Sandy from Sandy’s Spiel. Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson will dive into Kyle’s love of basketball, plus how Sandy’s Spiel came to be and how it’s grown to be one of the top high school basketball sites in the state of Georgia. You’ll also hear updates on how the season is going so far in the state, and teams to be on the lookout for in February and March. If you’re a fan of high school hoops in Georgia, you’ll want to check this episode out!

The On Your Sidelines podcast is the official podcast of the News 3 Sports team, and is hosted by Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson. On Your Sidelines will introduce viewers to the backstories behind the athletes, coaches and media personalities that call Columbus home. The podcast airs live every other Tuesday at 3pm Eastern at wrbl.com. Replays can be found under the Podcasts tab on wrbl.com. You can also listen to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and the iHeart Radio app.

Follow us on Social Media:



News 3 Sports: Facebook | Twitter

Rex Castillo: Facebook | Twitter

Jack Patterson: Facebook | Twitter