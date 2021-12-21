Ep. 21: Phil Scoggins

(WRBL) — Episode 21 of On Your Sidelines features News 3’s Phil Scoggins in episode all about “Faces of Physical Activity”.

In this episode Jack and Rex talk with Phil about his career throughout collegiate swimming and what led him to his current career in broadcasting from sportscaster to anchor.

The On Your Sidelines podcast is the official podcast of the News 3 Sports team, and is hosted by Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson. On Your Sidelines will introduce viewers to the backstories behind the athletes, coaches and media personalities that call Columbus home. The podcast airs live every other Tuesday at 3pm Eastern at wrbl.com. Replays can be found under the Podcasts tab on wrbl.com. You can also listen to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and the iHeart Radio app.

