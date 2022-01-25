Ep. 22: Jason Gibson

(WRBL) — Episode 22 of the On Your Sidelines podcast features Columbus Lions Head Coach Jason Gibson. Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson sit down with the leader of the Lions, and recap his playing career, which took him around the world. We also hear stories about Gibson’s time coaching the Lions, and the launch of the Columbus Rapids.

The On Your Sidelines podcast is the official podcast of the News 3 Sports team, and is hosted by Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson. On Your Sidelines will introduce viewers to the backstories behind the athletes, coaches and media personalities that call Columbus home. The podcast airs live every other Tuesday at 3pm Eastern at wrbl.com. Replays can be found under the Podcasts tab on wrbl.com. You can also listen to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and the iHeart Radio app.

