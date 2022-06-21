(WRBL) — Episode 32 of the On Your Sidelines podcast features Richard Holdridge, who is one of the voices for the Columbus Rapids and Columbus Lions, as well as Russell County High School.

Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson sit down with Richard about his love of sports, going from growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area to going to a small college in Tennessee, as well as how he made his way to Columbus.

You’ll also hear how he came to the decision to serve our country in the Army National Guard and make Columbus his home.

