Tonight, on the 100th episode of The Bob Jeswald Show we are doing a “Special” “Live” Stream for an hour, “Ask The Doctor” With returned guest Dr. Hunter Champion…Cardiologist and PHD who published hundreds of papers, authoring “Broken Heart Syndrome” and so much more. This was livestreamed on WRBL’s Facebook, and Dr. Champion did his best to enlighten and answer your questions.

