It’s time to talk about kayaking on the Chattahoochee River.

Nature Now Executive Director Paige Swift and Junior World Champion Mason Hargrove talk about the sport, its reach worldwide, and it foundation here in Columbus.

Swift and documentary filmmaker Jeff Springer produced a documentary, “Wintering Grounds,” about the athletes who train in Columbus during the colder months.

Listen to this compelling story.

