The Bob Jeswald Show
The Bob Jeswald Show debuts with first guest retired Army Ranger Michael Schlitz
Video
Recent Updates
We are stable, dry, and warm before we become unsettled next week
Video
More hazy sunshine; pollen count remains moderate to high
Video
Heat dominates the forecast as smoke lingers in the air, but rain expected next week
Video
Walking on a little bit of hazy sunshine
Video
A touch of spring with plenty of sunshine
Video
Sunny and rain free week ahead!
Video
Enjoying a lot sun in this forecast
Video
Clouds will be outdone by the sun and the rain goes away for awhile
Video
More clouds but dry; plenty of sun next week
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Thursday
78°
/
48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
3%
78°
48°
Friday
81°
/
52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
7%
81°
52°
Saturday
83°
/
54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°
54°
Sunday
84°
/
58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
7%
84°
58°
Monday
77°
/
61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms
65%
77°
61°
Tuesday
76°
/
57°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers
74%
76°
57°
Wednesday
75°
/
53°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
75°
53°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
48°
4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
48°
48°
5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
48°
47°
6 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
47°
48°
7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
48°
51°
8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°
57°
9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
57°
63°
10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°
68°
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°
71°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°
73°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°
75°
2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°
75°
3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°
77°
4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°
76°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
76°
75°
6 PM
Sunny
0%
75°
72°
7 PM
Clear
1%
72°
68°
8 PM
Clear
1%
68°
64°
9 PM
Clear
1%
64°
62°
10 PM
Clear
1%
62°
59°
11 PM
Clear
2%
59°
58°
12 AM
Clear
3%
58°
57°
1 AM
Clear
4%
57°
55°
2 AM
Clear
4%
55°
54°
3 AM
Clear
5%
54°
Stimulus checks approved: How much will you get and when will you get it?
2 Alabama prison officers charged with assaulting inmate
EXPLAINER: Why is Harry and Meghan’s son not a prince?
The Bob Jeswald Show debuts with first guest retired Army Ranger Michael Schlitz
Video
Jury trials set to restart Monday in Muscogee County with a new look, COVID-friendly feel
Video
Carver Captures State Championship
Video
WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Video
College students struggle with mental health amid pandemic, CSU expands services
Video
Georgia to vaccinate adults over 55, those with conditions
2 Alabama prison officers charged with assaulting inmate
Brittany Matthews shares first video of daughter she had with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Set collapses on ESPN anchor in scary on-air accident
Stimulus checks approved: How much will you get and when will you get it?
2 Alabama prison officers charged with assaulting inmate
EXPLAINER: Why is Harry and Meghan’s son not a prince?
The Bob Jeswald Show debuts with first guest retired Army Ranger Michael Schlitz
Video
Jury trials set to restart Monday in Muscogee County with a new look, COVID-friendly feel
Video
Tweets by wrblnews3
Stimulus checks approved: How much will you get and when will you get it?
2 Alabama prison officers charged with assaulting inmate
EXPLAINER: Why is Harry and Meghan’s son not a prince?
The Bob Jeswald Show debuts with first guest retired Army Ranger Michael Schlitz
Video
Jury trials set to restart Monday in Muscogee County with a new look, COVID-friendly feel
Video