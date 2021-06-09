Ep. 11: The Bob Jeswald Show

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A digital-exclusive show continues streaming tonight on WRBL.com. It’s The Bob Jeswald Show.

On June 9, Bob talking about Treasure Maps, a collection of short films showcasing 10 Georgia storytellers as they provide an up-close and personal viewpoint into what it’s like navigating the complex webs of life in our communities as a person with a developmental disability.

You are sure to be inspired by Storytelling Project Directors Irene Turner and Shannon Turner.

Check out the Bob Jeswald Show, streaming on WRBL-dot-com Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m.