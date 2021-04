COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s another episode of the Bob Jeswald Show. Each week, Bob talks with motivators from around the Chattahoochee Valley area.

On April 14, Bob will be talking with Dr. Hunter Champion.

Dr. Champion is the only Heart Failure trained specialist and only Pulmonary Hypertension trained specialist in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Catch the Bob Jeswald Show tonight and every Wednesday night at 7:00 pm EST on wrbl.com.