 

Ep. 5: The Bob Jeswald Show

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A digital exclusive show continues on WRBL.com Wednesday night.

It’s another episode of the Bob Jeswald Show. Bob talks with motivators from around the Chattahoochee Valley area.

On April 21, Bob will talk to Nurse Practitioner and Health Coach, Laura Varga Sterl.

The Nurse Practitioner has a strong interest in hormone balancing and will talk about a scanner that will scan your hand and tell you if you have healthy levels of antioxidants.

Catch the Bob Jeswald show live every Wednesday night at 7:00 pm EST on wrbl.com.

