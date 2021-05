COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A digital exclusive show continues on WRBL.com Wednesday night. It’s another episode of The Bob Jeswald Show.

Bob talks with motivators from around the Valley area.

On May 5, Bob will talk with Jarrett Byce who will tell us how strength training has helped him stand on his feet again after being told he had a condition that would keep him down.

Catch The Bob Jeswald Show live every Wednesday night at 7:00 pm on wrbl.com.