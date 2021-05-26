 

Ep. 9: The Bob Jeswald Show

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Don’t forget a digital exclusive show, The Bob Jeswald Show, continues on WRBL.com tonight.

On May 26, Bob extends his hand across the ocean to fifth-graders from Iwakuni Elementary School in Japan.


Bob will be joined by the students and local Space expert, Dr. Shaun Cruzen from the Coca Cola Space Science Center.

They will talk about their journey in an unmanned spacecraft to the moon and beyond!

You can watch The Bob Jeswald Show live each Wednesday at 7:00 pm on WRBL.com.

