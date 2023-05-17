Tonight, on The Bob Jeswald Show Actress, Comedian, and Author Laura Banks will break down her new memoir, The Wrath of Blonde, is a true-life story about an adventurous girl who leaves her home in Kansas for California in search of fame, fortune, and frolic – and finds all three. Laura’s life from surviving a dysfunctional childhood to working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. It traces her early years as an actress, including landing a small, but pivotal role in Star Trek II, how Whoopi Goldberg came into her life, her romantic encounter with William Shatner, and finding success as an author, comedian, and actress.

