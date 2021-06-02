Ep. 10: Girls for Greatness – Abby and Neva Mitchell

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On The Bob Jeswald Show tonight, “Girls for Greatness.”

Bob will talk to Neva Mitchell, who has beaten Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and has been cancer-free for 5 years.

She was a “Make-A-Wish-Kid” and now a coordinator recruiting her classmates for Relay for Life and the “Girls for Greatness” team Neva formed.

She’s a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta phenom. We will learn how her mom–Abby Jeanne Mitchell-and she have parlayed this disease into a testament of strength.

Now Abby’s new role as the local Community Development Manager at The American Cancer Society of Muscogee Couty has led her to help others.

Listen to how we can all be part of something big through the eyes of a courageous mom and her amazing 9 year old. We will all be driven to do our part, after listening to this episode.

Listen in live at WRBL.com tonight and learn how you can be part of Relay for Life!