Ep. 11: Irene and Shannon Taylor tell the stories of the Storytellers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Episode 11 of the Bob Jeswald show introduces Irene Taylor and Shannon Taylor (Not related) the project directors who bring about the Story Tellers of living with developmental disabilities.

They talk about Senate Bill 208 and the importance of all Georgians to advocate for this bill to get a Waiver to keep people out of institutions and ultimately help those with developmental disabilities gain their own independence.

Locally, there’s a waiting list of over 7000 people with developmental disabilities that will benefit from SB 208.

Check out the trailer to the Storytellers here.

Check out the Bob Jeswald Show, streaming on WRBL-dot-com Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m.