COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) -Episode 17 of The Bob Jeswald Show features Rachel and George Barker, authors of the interactive self-help book “Don’t Be a Cow“.

The Barkers talk about how not following the path made by the herd is the best the way to find true happiness and much more!

Find more information about the Barkers over on their website DontBeACow.com

Catch The Bob Jeswald Show every Wednesday at 7/6 central live on WRBL.