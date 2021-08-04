Ep. 19: Charnae Ware talks about keeping Columbus “Peachy Clean”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Episode 19 of The Bob Jeswald Show features Keep Columbus Beautiful Executive Director and future Miss Earth candidate Charnae Ware.

Charnae and Bob talked about everything from pageant competitions, to volunteering picking up litter, and different ways to care for our planet. Many unique ways of recycling up and keeping it “peachy clean.”

Charnae recommended Litterati for helping track and and handle litter in Columbus. Literatti can be downloaded on the Google Play and App Store

