COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Episode 22 of The Bob Jeswald Show features Dr. Josh Eldridge, a doctor who focuses in postpartum treatment for women in and out of the military.

Dr. Eldridge talks about how it takes a team of trained professionals to keep an athlete on their a-game.

Check out the Tactical Athlete Human Factors Summit that Dr. Eldridge mentions coming up late September.

Twitter: @BJeswaldWRBL

Facebook: BobJeswaldWRBL

The Bob Jeswald Show streams on WRBL.com every Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST.