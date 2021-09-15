Ep. 24: Michael Porter, the Heart of Columbus Campaign Chair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Episode 24 of The Bob Jeswald Show features Michael Porter, the Heart of Columbus Campaign Chair.

When someone is anxious, their body reacts in ways that can put an extra strain on their heart.

Michael Porter will tell you how he got over an anxious heart as a single dad with 4 kids who has a family history of heart disease.

He is a fierce advocate for mental well-being and he’ll share his story on his success for managing anxiety.

