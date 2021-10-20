Ep 29: Greg Wilson & Betty Lindsey (from the Valley Rescue Mission and Columbus Exchange Club)

(WRBL) — Episode 29 of The Bob Jeswald Show features Greg Wilson, the marketing development specialist from Valley Rescue Mission and Betty Lindsey, the President of the Exchange Club of Columbus.

The pandemic, homelessness, and abuse are on the rise, but there are so many ways we can all help. Wilson and Lindsey will tackle the issues in a positive way.

Check out Valley Rescue Mission and Columbus Exchange Club here!

Catch The Previous Episode Here

Twitter: @BJeswaldWRBL

Facebook: BobJeswaldWRBL

The Bob Jeswald Show streams on WRBL.com every Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST.