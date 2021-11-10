 

Ep. 31: Mitzi Oxford

The Bob Jeswald Show

(WRBL) — GOT RED? Episode 31 of The Bob Jeswald features former Meterologist and local non profit professional, Mitzi Oxford will host an event this Saturday that will rev you up at the Fort Benning Harley Davidson.
This episode honors Veterans, tonight on the Bob Jeswald show. RED is “Remembering Everyone Deployed.” 

