Ep. 31: Mitzi Oxford

(WRBL) — GOT RED? Episode 31 of The Bob Jeswald features former Meterologist and local non profit professional, Mitzi Oxford will host an event this Saturday that will rev you up at the Fort Benning Harley Davidson.

This episode honors Veterans, tonight on the Bob Jeswald show. RED is “Remembering Everyone Deployed.”

Check out the Graphix Resource to pickup your own RED Event Shirts here!

Catch The Previous Episode Here

Twitter: @BJeswaldWRBL

Facebook: BobJeswaldWRBL

The Bob Jeswald Show streams on WRBL.com every Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST.