ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – A McDonough man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in front of U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner on Nov. 15

Law enforcement observed Eddie Houston, 43, conducting an exchange with a man a drugstore in Stone Mountain, Ga. In Feb. 2020. Officers arrested him in possession of 1,106 grams of cocaine and 990 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride.