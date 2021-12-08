 

Ep. 35: Dr. Brian Hickey

The Bob Jeswald Show

(WRBL) — Episode 35 of The Bob Jeswald Show features Florida A&M exercise science professor Dr. Brian Kickey.

As we get ready for New Years and buying holiday gifts, you may want to hold off on buying those extended gym membership gift cards, Bob, Joanne, and Brian talk about how Resolutions aren’t always the best way to go, especially when it comes to balancing your physical and mental health.

Twitter: @BJeswaldWRBL
Facebook: BobJeswaldWRBL
The Bob Jeswald Show streams on WRBL.com every Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST.

