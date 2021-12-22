Ep. 37: Marcia Pledger

(WRBL) — Episode 37 of The Bob Jeswald Show features a person who is leading the way for many while telling the stories for others, Marcia Ledger the first woman to lead the Jacksonville Times-Union.

“What drives a person or company to make a drastic change that led to success?“

“Why reinvent the wheel – or dwell on setbacks.”

“I say, appreciate the past, but find ways to make improvements.” are just some of the things Marcia is heard saying in this edition of The Bob Jeswald Show.

Catch The Previous Episode Here

Twitter: @BJeswaldWRBL

Facebook: BobJeswaldWRBL

The Bob Jeswald Show streams on WRBL.com every Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST.