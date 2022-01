(WRBL) — Episode 38 of The Bob Jeswald Show features Mike Jones and co-host Joanne Cogle.

Mike Jones is a co-owner of the Columbus Rapids indoor soccer team and founded the Creative South convention in Columbus, GA.

Looking to connect with like-minded creative individuals? Check out Creative South for their 10th year active, starting April 7th.

Catch The Previous Episode Here

Twitter: @BJeswaldWRBL

Facebook: BobJeswaldWRBL

The Bob Jeswald Show streams on WRBL.com every Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST.