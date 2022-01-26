Ep. 39: Dr. Kelly Baez

Episode 39 of The Bob Jeswald Show features Dr. Kelly Morrow-Baez who is a Licensed Professional Counselor, a health coach, and emotional intelligence consultant – many hats but all with a focus on the psychology of wellness and well-being.

She has been featured in Forbes, Reader’s Digest, and now on The Bob Jeswald Show along with co-host Joanne Cogle.

The Bob Jeswald Show streams on WRBL.com every Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST.

