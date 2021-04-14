 

Ep. 4: Dr. Champion talks heart-health and COVID with Bob Jeswald

The Bob Jeswald Show

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Get ready to get pumped up! … Because this episode’s guest literally has the pulse on Heart Health… This impacts every one, regardless of age. As Arnold Schwarzenegger would say, “I want to PUMP you up!”

Bob spoke with Dr. Hunter Champion as they touch on every aspect of heart, vascular, and even “toosh” hygiene…

Dr. Champion is the only Heart Failure trained specialist and only Pulmonary Hypertension trained specialist in the Chattahoochee Valley as he works for Southeastern Cardiology.

Catch the Bob Jeswald Show tonight and every Wednesday night at 7:00 pm EST on wrbl.com.

