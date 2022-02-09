Ep. 41: Brandon Tucker

(WRBL) —Ready to muscle-up to a world record challenge?  Well… Episode 41 of The Bob Jeswald Show features a Guinness World Record holder Brandon Tucker who just set the Guinness Book of World Record for the most muscle-ups in twenty-four hours.  

An Army Ranger’s inspiring story about mental health and physical endurance tonight on WRBL.com at 7/6 CT. 

Join Brandon’s Patriot Challenge Team Here: https://give.gallantfew.org/tucker
And Check out the Warrior Heart’s Patriot Challenge Team Here: https://give.gallantfew.org/warriorsheart

