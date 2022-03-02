(WRBL) — Episode 44 of The Bob Jeswald Show features Harris County Chamber of Commerce’s President Kim Tharp & Manager of Tourism and Events, Gloria Boyer.

Have you ever experienced a “TRAIL THREAD” that led you to an outside adventure, helping to motivate you in a way you can never imagine. The new 5 mile portion of the Man A War Trail connecting communities.

Make sure to check out the Tourism brand: Tourism Website | Facebook | Instagram

Catch The Previous Episode Here

Twitter: @BJeswaldWRBL

Facebook: BobJeswaldWRBL

The Bob Jeswald Show streams on WRBL.com every Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST.