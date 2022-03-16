(WRBL) — Episode 46 of The Bob Jeswald Show features retired school teacher Tricia Davis and retired Columbus Police officer Aubrey Davis.

There are many “habits”, good and bad… and one that has Bob’s guest motivated to do 70 sanctioned runs for 70 years of her life.

Aubrey Davis who move in the space of mental health and fitness just by as Tricia says, “Supporting The Habit.”

