(WRBL) — Episode 49 of The Bob Jeswald Show features Chandrika D. Phea. A dynamic woman who tells a great story about her biking journey, and later inspiring black women to feel the same freedom, while biking.

That freedom comes with her program called Bikes and Breakfast-Melanin Miles. Chan is a mentor to these women leading them all on an exercise high beyond biking.

