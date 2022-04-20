(WRBL) — Episode 49 of The Bob Jeswald Show features Chandrika D. Phea. A dynamic woman who tells a great story about her biking journey, and later inspiring black women to feel the same freedom, while biking.
That freedom comes with her program called Bikes and Breakfast-Melanin Miles. Chan is a mentor to these women leading them all on an exercise high beyond biking.
The Bob Jeswald Show streams on WRBL.com every Wednesday, 7 p.m. ES