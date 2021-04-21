Ep. 5: Health-Coach and Nurse Practitioner Laura Sterl talks chemical balances and diet with Bob Jeswald

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In episode 5 of The Bob Jeswald Show, Bob speaks with Nurse Practitioner and health-coach Laura Sterl reveals her secrets on how to get people recognizing what motivates people to really change for the better.

Laura Sterl has a strong interest in hormone balancing and uses a scanner that scans the hand and tells you if you have healthy levels of antioxidants.

Physical, mental, and emotional well-being are just one click away.

Catch the Bob Jeswald show live every Wednesday night at 7:00 pm EST on wrbl.com.